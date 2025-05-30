YouTuber tells how he was "scammed beyond belief"

A YouTuber named Steve bares his soul, recounting the sad tale of how he fell for a romance scam in the Philippines.

As Steve walks through a jungle, he films himself explaining how a woman he fell in love with was a con artist who took advantage of his "euphoria" to deceive him. She ended up with a car, sari-sari (neighborhood sundry store), and a lot of money by tricking him into thinking she was single and wanting to marry him.

Steve admits he was a fool and that he expects commenters will have fun telling him how stupid he was. But he says he will tolerate the insults because he wants to warn others to be more cognizant of situations that seem to good to be true.

