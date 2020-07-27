/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 6:00 am Mon Jul 27, 2020

Powerful short "America Wake Up" invokes George Carlin: "The reason they call it the American Dream is because you have to be asleep to believe it."

Comic legend George Carlin died in 2008 but his 2005 stand-up bit/rant "The American Dream" has been made even more poignant than ever in "America Wake Up." Portland-based Pattern Integrity Films are behind the powerful new short that uses modern footage to illustrate Carlin's timeless message.