/ David Pescovitz / 7:41 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

Incredible and hypnotic freestyle skateboarding from Isamu Yamamoto, 17

Watch freestyle skateboarding master Isamu Yamamoto, 17, performs a hypnotic and magical routine using one and then two boards. Yamamoto won the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships when he was just 14 years old. The above routine is from this year's professional division World Round-Up Online Showdown.

(Thanks, Gil Kaufman!)