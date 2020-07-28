Incredible and hypnotic freestyle skateboarding from Isamu Yamamoto, 17

Watch freestyle skateboarding master Isamu Yamamoto , 17, performs a hypnotic and magical routine using one and then two boards. Yamamoto won the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships when he was just 14 years old. The above routine is from this year's professional division World Round-Up Online Showdown.

