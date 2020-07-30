Children are major carriers of Coronavirus, say researchers

"One of the things that’s come up in the whole school reopening discussion, is: since kids are less sick, is it because they have less of the virus?," said Taylor Heald-Sargent, the lead author and a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.
"And our data does not support that,” she told Fortune. As a result, "we can't assume that kids aren't able to spread the virus."
The last thing I did before the coronavirus lockdown really take off was a single one of my scheduled St. Patrick’s Day music gigs. My rock band just released the first single off our upcoming album, and we know that we won’t be able to play any shows to promote it for at least another […]
In much the same way that the toilet paper industry was overwhelmed by the coronavirus quarantine, so, too, is the agriculture industry dealing with a sudden and unexpected shift in their priorities. I suppose that makes sense; after all, what goes in must come out. Bloomberg has a short but piece that looks at how […]
Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […]
While we all like to think that we’re honest people, the truth is that little white lies spring up all the time. You don’t intend to lie. But through surprise or embarrassment or just a desire not to start a situation, falsehoods start tumbling out of your mouth. Like the last time your dentist asked […]
For years, Python has remained one of the most popular and most effective programming languages around just because it’s so darn easy to use. From its simple programming syntax to its code readability and a command structure that’s almost like basic English, young coders intuitively start getting the Python process after a basic introduction. Of […]