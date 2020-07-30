Listen to one hour of very familiar and relaxing hold music

"Just put it in the background and chill, or try to hypnotize yourself with the Cisco logo," says uploader ricksslickpicks.

Once you're suitably relaxed, you might listen to the classic episode from This American Life about one man's obsession with this song, titled "Opus No. 1," and its origins.

Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel composed the piece in 1989 when they were around 16 years old. It is the quintessential example of holdwave music. And yes, that is apparently an actual vaporwave-adjacent genre. From an archived Cisco blog post: