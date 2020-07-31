David Duke banned from Twitter

The Twitter account of David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and failed gubernatorial and presidential candidate, was suspended early Friday.
"FUCKING FINALLY!," tweeted Sleeping Giants, a campaign dedicated to deplatforming bigots. "... We’ve only been asking about this for THREE AND A HALF FUCKING YEARS!"
Twitter confirmed to Newsweek that the suspension was permanent. Duke has received at least one temporary suspension in the past.
"The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted saying by Newsweek. "This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links."
It's not clear exactly which tweet finally did him in, but the reference to harmful links makes it likely the final straw was his posting of a viral coronavirus conspiracy video that exhorts people to take an unproven medication to fight the disease.
Among America's most notorious living racists and antisemites, Duke advanced Neo-Nazi conspiracy theories, defrauded his supporters, and even joined the Republican Party in pursuit of his aims.
“I am America.” 9. 9. 9. Herman Cain died of COVID-19 today. Killed by a hoax. Sad. Herman Cain dies of Covid
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain has died. Hospitalized with Covid since June, Cain attended Trump’s disastrous Tusla rally shortly before his symptoms appeared. We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
Kevin McCarthy accidentally calls Louie Gohmert "Congressman COVID" pic.twitter.com/UcQcvHtEU9 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2020 In this footage, house minority leader Kevin McCarthy calls his GOP colleague Louie Gohmert, freshly diagnosed with the virus, “Congressman COVID.” Harsh, but true.
