Alt-ending to Shel Silverstein's 'The Giving Tree': Tree sets boundaries

The tree sets some much-needed boundaries with the boy in this spot-on alternate ending to Shel Silverstein's kid's book, The Giving Tree. The Tree Who Set Healthy Boundaries is the work of playwright/screenwriter Topher Payne and it's part of his "fixed it" series:

Just read "The Giving Tree" as usual, right up to the point where the Boy comes hustling for a house. Then feel free to print these pages and paste them over everything that follows.

(Also look at how he hilariously fixed The Rainbow Fish.)

images via Topher Payne

(Digg)