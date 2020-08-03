Musicians Superstar and Star need help

A lot of people need help right now with food and housing. The musician Superstar and Star are two such people, and they are facing eviction from their home. Superstar starred in King Baby, a movie directed by Case Esparros that my daughter appeared in, and everyone in the cast and crew became Superstar's friend because he's a warm and caring person. I met him during the screening of the film and was struck by his kindness.

Superstar's friends have set up a crowdfunding effort to help support Star him and keep them from being evicted from their home in Omaha, Nebraska.