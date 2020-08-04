Massive explosion rocks Beirut

A UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict in the trial of four suspects in the murder by car bomb of Hariri.
All four are members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which has consistently denied any role in Hariri's death. The verdict is due on Friday.
The possible second explosion was reported to be at the Hariri residence in the city.
Lebanon's health minister has spoken of many injuries and extensive damage.
The building in the footage immediately by the explosion is the Harbor Grain Silo. Silo dust can be a spectacular explosive. This doesn't mean the explosion was an accident, but it suggests it was caused by the fire, itself reported as an explosion in some reports.
Below, a sugar silo explosion in Fort Wentworth, Ga., that killed 14 people.
The Action Lab’s James Orgill writes, “In this video I show you how it is possible to contain the fire from a burning ball of propane in a wire mesh.” Yes, it is possible. But that doesn’t mean you should do it. In fact, you shouldn’t. The experiment demonstrates the phenomenon behind the Davy Lamp, […]
The under-construction New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed last week, killing three people and injuring thirty more, and efforts to dislodge cranes attached to the building didn’t go entirely to plan on Sunday. CNN reports that the still-stuck second crane is at least now safe to work around, so rescue workers can now explore […]
