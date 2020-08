Trombonist plays 'Flight of the Bumblebee" on a watering can

Trombonist Martyn Stroud offers this humble disclaimer on his rousing watering-can rendition of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Flight of the Bumblebee," "This is not an art form. It’s not even going to be accurate, but it is good fun." That striped yellow-and-black shirt he's wearing is a nice touch.

