Tue Aug 4, 2020

Trombonist plays 'Flight of the Bumblebee" on a watering can

Trombonist Martyn Stroud offers this humble disclaimer on his rousing watering-can rendition of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Flight of the Bumblebee," "This is not an art form. It’s not even going to be accurate, but it is good fun." That striped yellow-and-black shirt he's wearing is a nice touch.

(Neatorama, ClassicFM)

screengrab via Martyn Stroud/Facebook