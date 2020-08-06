The reviews are in for artist Mitch O'Connell's Trump "They Live" billboards

For the last few years, artist Mitch O'Connell (not Mitch McConnell) has been erecting billboards depicting Trump as one of the aliens in the classic science fiction movie They Live. Whenever he post an announcement to Facebook, angry people weigh in with their opinion, which Mitch happily uses to promote his projects. I laugh every time I read them.
Only $250 away from another They Live billboard (see the 10th pic)! Contribute at https://gf.me/u/ymbyf6 And for your reading pleasure, here are some fan letters from lovers of the very first billboard, way back in 2016...
As we fundraiser for another They Live billboard (see last image), let's revisit the thoughts and prayers of previous billboard fans.