Visiting Popeye's village in Malta

In 1980, Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall starred in Popeye, a live action musical comedy about the great sailor. Trailer below. The film is set in the fictional town of Sweethaven which was actually a wonderfully elaborate set built near the village of Mellieħa on the Mediterranean island of Malta. Fifty years later, Sweethaven still stands and has become a popular tourist attraction. The Popeye Village even hosts weddings, birthday parties, school tours, and corporate team building experiences. Make sure you eat your spinach.

