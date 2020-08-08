U.S. has most coronavirus cases in the world, 5 million and counting

Five million.
That's how many coronavirus cases the U.S. has reported since the outbreak began this year.
The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of all nations in the world.
Brazil is second. The South American country recently reached the milestone of more than 100,000 deaths.
From the NYT, on America's grim milestone of more than 5 million known coronavirus infections:
No other country has reported as many cases. Brazil ranks second, with about three million, and India is third with two million. (In cases per capita, the United States ranks eighth, between Oman and Peru.)
The data, from a New York Times database, is based on reports of known cases from federal, state and local officials. Public health experts have warned that the actual number of people infected is far greater.
Cases are trending upward in seven states, as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and decreasing in 17, according to The Times database. In the past week, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida had the most new cases relative to population.
The United States reported its millionth case on April 28, more than three months after the first reported case. The country passed two million cases on June 10, three million on July 7 and four million on July 23.
The United States now tests roughly 720,000 people a day, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.
More at the NYT:
At 5 million cases, the U.S. has passed another coronavirus milestone.
