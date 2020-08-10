HBO's The Third Day is bringing the creepy

Folk Horror? In a rural seaside setting? With a stellar cast and, at first glance, some stellar cinematography? Where do I sign up? Unfortunately, The Third Day won't pop until this winter, so I suppose that I'll have to wait until then to find out.

Lovecraft Country is coming to HBO and I am here for it If HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country is even 20% as great as its source material—Matt Ruff’s novel bearing the same name—We’re in for a fun, terrifying treat. I suppose we’ll know, soon enough: the series is set to debut on HBO, this August READ THE REST

Elizabeth Warren on Game of Thrones: "It’s about the women." In a piece for The Cut, Senator Elizabeth Warren (presidential candidate and HBO fan) shares her love for Game of Thrones. It’s loaded with spoilers and political metaphors, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up or allergic to allegory. Dany believes fiercely in her right to rule, but she despises what ruling means […] READ THE REST

Watch: The Inventor documentary trailer about the rise and fall of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, HBO’s documentary about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, who started her multi-billion-dollar healthcare company Theranos when she was 19-years-old, airs on March 16. That gives me six days to finish the highly-engaging Theranos bio, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, by Wall Street Journal reporter, […] READ THE REST

