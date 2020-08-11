/ Seamus Bellamy / 8:20 am Tue Aug 11, 2020

I miss The Traveling Wilburys

When you're talking garage bands, you'd have to work very hard indeed to find one as playful, tight and superstar-packed as The Traveling Wilburys. I first heard them when I was 12. My mom's a Beatles fan and pulled the trigger on their first album because of George Harrison's involvement. I feel in love with their sound. When their second record was released, The Traveling Wilburys Volume 3, I lost my shit thinking that I'd somehow missed a whole album of theirs. It took me two years before I discovered it was a joke.

Man, I miss these guys.

 

Image via Flickr user badgreeb RECORDS