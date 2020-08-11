Super expensive race car blows out a tire at very high speed on famous track

I feel like I should care that a bazillion dollar sports car, a Zyrus Lamborghini Huracán, almost got messed up but I do not.
Glad no one got hurt.
Warped Perception managed to mount a small videocamera inside a car tire, fill it up with air, and go for a spin. The view is not unlike what you might see on screen during a colonoscopy. Is that a polyp or a nail? Don’t miss the ending when the tire is deflated.
TheBackyardScientist built out a 200 watt laser and mounted it on the roof of his car. In his YouTube description, he wrote three paragraphs about why this experiment did not endanger any airplanes. Previously, he built a handheld 40 watt laser blaster:
One of, if not THE, cutest cars of all time is the Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. This one looks ready for some paint. Bring A Trailer: This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a 948cc inline-four paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The car is said to […]
