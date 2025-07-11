Waymo cars won't stop honking at night and neighbors are losing sleep

Welcome to 2025, where self-driving Waymo cars plot against their sleeping neighbors and cause mischief throughout the night in this San Francisco neighborhood. In this video, people living near a lot of Waymo cars share what the experience is like. Spoiler: it's driving them insane. They are cranky, fed up, and sleep deprived (and Waymo is to blame).

One of the neighbors explains that he's been woken up more in the past month by Waymo than he has by any other cause in the last 10 years. The honking often begins with a single car before spreading to others nearby, creating a chorus of horns that serves no apparent purpose. New technology always comes with new problems, but this one seems pretty unbreakable to have to deal with.

This story reminds me of how Furby dolls will start talking to each other when left alone. As a kid I had 2 Furbies, who woke me up in the middle of the night once or twice when I forgot to shut them off. Unlike a toy that can be switched off, these full-sized vehicles present a more complex nuisance for these San Francisco residents.



