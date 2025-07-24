Tiny retro RV camper looks like a toy—but it's totally real

Here's a walkaround tour of a remarkably tiny RV camper at the 2025 Beatersville hot rod car show held in Louisville, Kentucky. This camper looks like a toy replica, but it is indeed real. Watch someone climb in and out, and see a 360-degree view of this unique vehicle.

If you don't mind tight spaces, this camper would be far easier to travel with than a regular-sized one. It looks like there's just enough room for him to lie down and stretch out.

The retro style of this RV, paired with its orange and white coloring, is perfect for those who want to camp in style. Although this camper is essentially a mattress on wheels, it seems ideal for a minimalist who plans to spend most of their time outdoors anyway. I'd love to take this RV camping on the beach.

