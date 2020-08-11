The smart way to play ping pong

The master at the far end of the table is in complete control, never wavering from his spot, making his opponent fight for every return of the ball until he exhausts himself.
Image: Reddit
In the first part of this video, the guys at the sports/comedy YouTube Channel Dude Perfect launch a ping pong ball through a Rube Goldberg-like contraption that fills a room. Once it’s made its way through, then they show off their mad trick shots using ping pong balls. The video’s vibe is bro-ish but the […]
To celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. the New York Philharmonic played Ricochet, Andy Akiho’s concerto for ping pong.
A fine example of factory porn: The International Table Tennis Federation paid a visit to Double Happiness, manufacturers of balls and other ping pong products.
