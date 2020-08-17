Man beats up great white shark to save wife

On Saturday, Chantelle Doyle, 35, was surfing off the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, Australia when a great white shark bit into her leg and wouldn't let go. Her husband, surfing nearby, punched out the shark and rescued his wife. According to the NSW Ambulance, it's the third shark attack in the area in the last few months. Doyle underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to the Brisbane Times:
"This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach," Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said.
"Pretty full on, really heroic."
The shark was sighted by emergency services some time after the attack, but its whereabouts were unknown by Saturday evening.
A teen flying his drone on a New South Wales beach noticed what is believed to be a great white shark swimming around unwitting waders. As Sea Life Sydney Aquarium shark expert Rob Townsend points out in the news report above, one of the most interesting things about the footage is that the shark appears […]
Some species of sharks have evolved to literally walk along the ocean floor (no, not on land) using their fins as feet. New research Conservation International's Mark Erdmann and colleagues determined that walking sharks only evolved their unique capability 9 million years ago, "making them the 'youngest' sharks on our planet." Of course, a distinct […]
In a move that is so bombastic yet embarrassing that it sounds like something straight out This is Spinal Tap—ya know what, let's just let ABC Australia fill us in: [KISS] cancelled its other [Australian] concerts after lead singer Paul Stanley pulled out due to illness. But a line-up featuring bass guitarist Gene Simmons, lead guitarist […]
From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […]
The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […]
If you haven't kept tabs on the advancements in smart glasses since the Google Glass project folded in 2015, we have some news — they're getting closer. Well, maybe not Google…but other manufacturers have continued to push forward the smart glasses concept. MAD Gaze has become one of the pioneers in smart glasses technology, producing […]