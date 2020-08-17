Man beats up great white shark to save wife

On Saturday, Chantelle Doyle, 35, was surfing off the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, Australia when a great white shark bit into her leg and wouldn't let go. Her husband, surfing nearby, punched out the shark and rescued his wife. According to the NSW Ambulance, it's the third shark attack in the area in the last few months. Doyle underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to the Brisbane Times:

"This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach," Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said.



"Pretty full on, really heroic."



The shark was sighted by emergency services some time after the attack, but its whereabouts were unknown by Saturday evening.

The sharks are probably pissed off at the recent [Mike] "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef" stupidity: