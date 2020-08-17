Teletubbies set to Stravinsky's 'Rite of Spring'

Setting the Teletubbies' intro to Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" works a little too well, as you'll see. This pop-classical mashup is the work of Brazilian composer Martim Gueller who gives no explanation for taking Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po out of their comfort zone.

Teletubby/The Ring mashup This unsourced bit of net.art depicting the girl from The Ring climbing out of Po the Teletubby's screen is freaky in the extreme. (via Neatorama) READ THE REST

