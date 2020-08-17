/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 10:27 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Teletubbies set to Stravinsky's 'Rite of Spring'

Setting the Teletubbies' intro to Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" works a little too well, as you'll see. This pop-classical mashup is the work of Brazilian composer Martim Gueller who gives no explanation for taking Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po out of their comfort zone.

P.S. Here's what that "baby sun" looks like all grownup, just three years ago.
