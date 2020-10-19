Man crashes large boat into another docked boat, gets charged with boating under the influence

Brendan Sheridan (32) is out on bail after being arrested for plowing a large boat into a dock in Sarasota, Florida. In the video, the gentleman alleged to be Sheridan can be seen at the helm as he blithely steers into another boat, as onlookers can be heard uttering oaths and declarations of alarm. Sheridan is charged with three counts of boating under the influence and property damage.

In February 2017 a 28-year-old Sarasota man coincidentally named Brendan Sheridan was arrested for stabbing another person in the liver: