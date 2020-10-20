High school student listed as "Black Guy" in yearbook photo

The 2020 yearbook for Brown County High School in Nashville, Indiana included a photo of a school basketball team with all the students' names in the caption except for one who was listed as "Black Guy." From WRTV:

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack and high school Principal Matthew Stark issued a letter dated Monday that called the incident "a truly reprehensible error."

"We acknowledge that yearbook is the only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see," the statement reads. "We strive for perfection and hope any errors are minor and inconsequential. This is not an inconsequential error."

The district has an ongoing investigation and consequences will be determined when the investigation is completed, according to the superintendent and principal's statement.