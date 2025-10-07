Grandpa Pudding brains barely veiled racism on display

Today, the Orange Menace, Donald Trump, glitched while attempting to foist the blame on Democrats for shutdown-related delays in air travel, and used one of his favorite racist dogwhistles when talking about a phenomenal Congressperson, Jasmine Crockett.

Trump uses "low IQ" as a barely veiled epithet. He has called six people this, that I was able to find, four of whom are Black folks in leadership positions and most decidedly not "low IQ." Another is a Latina, and only one white man has earned the distinction. The white guy is Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell and certainly isn't "low IQ."

