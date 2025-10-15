JD Vance downplays Young Republican leaders' pro-Hitler, racist, antisemitic comments: "Pearl-clutching"

Young Republican leaders across four states face calls to resign after Politico obtained 2,900 pages of chat logs showing racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic exchanges over seven months. The messages included slurs against Black people, jokes about Hitler and gas chambers, and comments about raping political opponents.

Newsweek published a list of the Young Republicans involved in the offensive chats:

Bobby Walker – New York – his comments included calling rape "epic."

Peter Giunta – Kansas – his comments included joking about "loving Hitler" and calling black people monkeys.

Joe Maligno – New York – his comments included joking about gas chambers and a "Hitler aesthetic."

Alex Dwyer – Kansas – he reacted with a smiley face emoji to Giunta's joke about "loving Hitler."

William Hendrix – Kansas – he used the n-word and joked about racial stereotypes about black people.

Annie Kaykaty – New York – she said she was "ready to watch people burn."

Luke Mosiman – Arizona – he called for the rape of an opponent.

Samuel Douglass – Vermont – his comments included offensive remarks about Indians.

Brianna Douglass – Vermont – her comments included stereotypes about Jewish people not being "honest."

Bobby Walker, former vice chair of New York State Young Republicans, apologized while suggesting the chats "may have been altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated." His carefully worded statement said that "there is no excuse for the language and tone in messages attributed to me."

Peter Giunta, former Kansas Young Republicans chair, decided the leak was the real problem, calling it "a highly coordinated year-long character assassination" and claiming the logs were "sourced by way of extortion."

The exchanges included Walker calling rape "epic," Giunta joking about "loving Hitler" and using monkey references for Black people, and Luke Mosiman of Arizona calling for an opponent's rape. Seven of the nine named individuals have not publicly commented.

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance said criticism of the vile ideas shared about the Young Republicans was "pearl clutching," describing it as a "college group chat." That's all you need to know about what goes on in Vance's head.