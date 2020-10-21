With a marketing message that combined sex with sweatshop-free manufacturing, American Apparel seemed like an unstoppable brand. But then a series of bad business decisions followed by multiple sexual harassment lawsuits against founder Dov Charney (like masturbating during meetings), saw the T-shirt empire unravel. In 9 episodes, Big Rad Wolf, streaming on Quibi, tells the story of the rise and fall of American Apparel.
Documentary series on the downfall of American Apparel
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Business
- clothing
- failures
- fashion
Hacked hospital chain Universal Health Services says all 250 U.S. facilities hobbled by attack
Earlier this week, we reported that a "Suspected ransomware attack" took down the Universal Health Services hospital network, and that doctors and nurses were using paper records because the entire computer system was offline. New reporting by AP shows that all 250 of the network's hospital facilities were "hobbled in last weekend's malware attack and… READ THE REST
MEAT CAKES: Subway sandwiches too sugary to legally be considered bread in Ireland
The bread that Subway uses for sandwiches contains so much sugar that they may not be described as bread in Ireland. The country's supreme court ruled that a franchise there selling the suspiciously sweet sandwiches cannot pay the lower taxes that apply to 'staple foods'. However, the five-judge court ruled that the sandwiches must attract… READ THE REST
Yandex to buy Tinkoff for $5.5 billion from Russian bank TCS Group
The Russian bank TCS Group Holding is talks with Russian internet group Yandex about selling the TCS-owned online bank Tinkoff to Yandex for USD $5.48 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Tinkoff is the world's largest bank that is fully online, with more than 10 million customers across Russia, reports Reuters: The idea was first… READ THE REST
The KODAK PrintaCase Printer is a fun way to make your iPhone as unique as you
Mid October is too early for us to start in on holiday shopping suggestions. Oh, you'll get 'em all soon enough, trust us…but with more than two months before Santa rolls into town, we're not gonna hard sell you about the holidays. However…if your shopping list may eventually include an artsy teen who's obsessed with… READ THE REST
FlipNetik are mesmerizing desk toys with a strange power all their own
Fidget toys are made for relieving anxiety and stress, but there's a very ephemeral quality to finding fidget toys that actually do the job. Many are just clutter on your desk or can even be just kind of annoying. But the best ones slip into your hand almost unconsciously, providing a very soothing tactility and… READ THE REST
These Apple accessories will go great with that new iPhone 12 — and they're all on sale
With the announcement of the iPhone 12 just a few days ago, everybody is assessing their smartphone needs and making the big decision about upgrading. While the smartphone may be at the heart of these latest tech questions, it's probably also a good time to give your entire Apple device collection a once over and… READ THE REST