Documentary series on the downfall of American Apparel

Mark Frauenfelder

With a marketing message that combined sex with sweatshop-free manufacturing, American Apparel seemed like an unstoppable brand. But then a series of bad business decisions followed by multiple sexual harassment lawsuits against founder Dov Charney (like masturbating during meetings), saw the T-shirt empire unravel. In 9 episodes, Big Rad Wolf, streaming on Quibi, tells the story of the rise and fall of American Apparel.