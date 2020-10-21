Embroidered drone-view vistas

Victoria Rose Richards creates lovely little aerial scenes as embroidered works. You can see more on her Etsy shop or on her Instagram:
My personal fave is this view of tulip fields:
Image: Instagram / victoriaroserichards
