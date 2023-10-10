Customs agents stop woman carrying giraffe poop in her luggage

A woman returning to the United States from a trip to Kenya had a curious declaration at the US Customs and Border Protection checkpoint: giraffe poop.
The woman explained that she intended to turn the giraffe poop into a necklace, a craft she had completed previously using moose feces. Turns out, she'll have to apply for permits to import the shit or acquire her poop domestically. From the Associated Press:
Giraffe poop can be brought back to the U.S. with the proper permits and inspections, according to Minnesota Public Radio. The station reported that the woman won't face sanctions because she declared the feces and gave it to Customs.
The agency's agriculture specialists destroyed the giraffe poop.
"There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.," Customs and Border Protection's Chicago field Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said in a statement. "If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues."