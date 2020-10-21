'Interstellar' theme played on the hydraulophone

James Hancock demonstrates the 12-jet diatonic hydraulophone at Stanford's school of music.
Larger models allow for duets, like this rendition of "House of the Rising Sun."
Image: YouTube / hydraulist
