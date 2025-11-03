Anker's Soundcore Select 4 Go waterproof speaker is a cheap way to get music in the shower

For a long time, I've wanted to be able to listen to the radio, podcasts, or music as I shower. This cheap and super easy to connect to waterproof speaker by Anker does the job.

For the last few years, I've wanted a speaker in the shower. When I saw this on sale for less than $25, I had to give it a try. It was as simple as hanging it off the rack in my shower, pressing the on button, and then selecting the speaker in my iPhone's Bluetooth settings. It has been used daily and lives up to the promise. I've been surprised by the sound quality of both Anker speakers I've tried.

Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker by Anker via Amazon