Spoilers from God via Pat Robertson: Trump will win, two assassination attempts on him, civil strife, war with China, war in the Middle East with God defending Israel, and finally, after about 5 years or so, an asteroid to end it all, "maybe."

"That doesn't mean you sit home and don't vote," Robertson said. "That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he's going to win. That's, I think, a given."