Trump called Christian evangelicals "pieces of sh*t," new book says

Evangelicals love it when Trump praises Christianity. But it turns out they love it even more when he calls them "pieces of shit."

According to The Guardian, In the new book, The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism, author Tim Alberta, says Trump loathes evangelicals for a number of reasons:

Embarrassment about misquoting the Bible: At an event at Liberty University, Trump attempted to cite a Bible verse following the advice of Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. However, he incorrectly referred to "Second Corinthians" as "Two Corinthians," which is not the customary way the verse is cited. This mistake led to "laughter and ridicule," which embarrassed Trump.

So why would evangelicals approve of being called pieces of shit? Because now they have additional leverage over Trump, who needs their voting bloc to win. They now have increased negotiation power to demand more stringent adherence to their policy priorities. Trump will deny ever having made the remark and will be even more attentive to their agenda to maintain their support.