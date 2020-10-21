The True Story of Donald Trump, Secret Action Hero

The two Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now available. Information about the books, including how to order, and special offers here.

"Each week Ruben Bolling takes an unassuming little blank white rectangle and fills it up with clever cartoonery, sneaky commentary, and more political laughs than you can shake a stick at. All hail Tom the Dancing Bug!"

-Matt Groening

Memberships are now open for Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug a reality, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

