Anime director Hayao Miyazaki visited the Ghibli Museum in west Tokyo, much to the delight of the staff. He sat in front of the cafe and sketched the sign, adorning it with little characters.
Miyazaki visits the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo and draws some cute characters
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- anime
- hayao miyazaki
- Japan
- Studio Ghibli
- Tokyo
Waneella's fantasy Tokyo street scenes
As soon as I saw samples of Waneella's animated pixel art depicting Tokyo street scenes, I became a Patreon subscriber. Waneella (aka Valeriya Sanchillo) was born in 1993 and lives in Moscow. On her Patreon page, she has timelapse videos that show her process. She draws basic shapes, then adds details, making many changes along the… READ THE REST
Analyzing the design of unusual Japanese butter tableware
I always enjoy Rain Noe's posts on the Core77 design blog. Today, Rain took a look at Japanese butter implements. I want them all. Let's talk about two things that used to not go together: Japan and butter. Like other East Asian cultures, butter was never a part of the traditional Japanese diet, and was… READ THE REST
On a small Japanese island, an abandoned school has been converted into a cafe
Gogoshima is a tiny island in southern Japan. Sherry Y went there during the pandemic to visit an abandoned school that's been turned into a cafe. READ THE REST
Check out 10 of the Boing Boing Store's most popular CBD products at up to 60% off
If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders or even something as insidious as cancer, you've undoubtedly heard of the effects of CBD. Or maybe you're a regular CBD user already who's often experimenting with better, more efficient means of receiving your dosage. Either way, the soothing effects of CBD may end up changing… READ THE REST
Learn how to effectively invest in stocks and cryptocurrency with these online classes
If you thought the fear and instability that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on world financial markets would send investors scurrying for the sidelines, think again. In fact, the individual investor has jumped into this new economic landscape with both feet in 2020. Retail investors — everyday, non-professional stock traders — now account… READ THE REST
This field-tested light brings big illumination to your work site — along with a few surprises
Fix-it projects don't always fit to your schedule. In fact, it often feels like projects or even emergencies that require your attention often come at the worst possible moments. That's why it feels like every time there's a leaky pipe or a problem underneath a vehicle or a wild animal stuck underneath your house, it… READ THE REST