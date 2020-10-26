How to power your calculator with potatoes so you can play DOOM

I have fond memories of hacking my TI-83+ graphing calculator in high school to play Wolfenstein 3D and other games (because killing Nazis > paying attention in algebra).

In the video above, YouTuber Equalo takes it a step further by running DOOM on his TI-84 … but instead of using batteries, he figures out how to power the whole thing with 100 pounds of diced potatoes strung on a wire grid. Both pretty cool, and a potentially useful survival tip in case you're ever trapped on Martian base that accidentally opens up a gateway to Hell.