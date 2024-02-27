Doom on Husqvarna lawnmowers

The good news: Doom is coming to Husqvarna's lawnmowers, where it belongs.

The update will be available exclusively for owners of Husqvarna Automower® NERA models. You can sign up now to play from 9 April to 9 September 2024.

When the first-person shooter game DOOM was released in 1993, it changed the gaming landscape forever. The intense atmosphere, 3D realism (for the time), the growls from demons approaching around the corner and the pulse-pounding experience made DOOM a cultural phenomenon.

The game's legacy remains undiminished. And now, for the first time in history, it's possible to mow down demons on your own Husqvarna robotic lawn mower.