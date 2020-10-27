Facebook AI scientist has a good take on GPT-3

Mark Frauenfelder
Image: Depositphotos

Yann LeCun, an AI scientist at Facebook and a professor at New York University, wrote a brief essay about the usefulness of GPT-3 beyond entertainment and creativity. "Trying to build intelligent machines by scaling up language models is like [building] a high-altitude airplane to go to the moon," he says. "You might beat altitude records, but going to the moon will require a completely different approach."