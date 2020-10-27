Yann LeCun, an AI scientist at Facebook and a professor at New York University, wrote a brief essay about the usefulness of GPT-3 beyond entertainment and creativity. "Trying to build intelligent machines by scaling up language models is like [building] a high-altitude airplane to go to the moon," he says. "You might beat altitude records, but going to the moon will require a completely different approach."
Facebook AI scientist has a good take on GPT-3
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- gpt
- gpt-2
- gpt-3
- machine learning
Microsoft will exclusively license GPT-3 language model
"Today, I'm very excited to announce that Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI to exclusively license GPT-3," Kevin Scott, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and chief technology officer, wrote on the Microsoft blog. Pretty soon, Microsoft Word documents will write themselves, and AI bots will read them on our behalf, giving us more time to improve… READ THE REST
Optimizing a peanut butter and banana sandwich using machine learning and computer vision
Ethan Rosenthal is "particularly fond of peanut butter and banana sandwiches." As a data scientist, he wondered if he could "maximize the packing fraction of the banana slices," the amount of banana coverage, using computer vision and machine learning. Months later, he succeeded. Now, Rosenthal has written a deep description of the project and released the code… READ THE REST
Cory Doctorow experiments with AI writing partner Sudowrite
GPT-3 is a machine-learning trained language model that generates text based on a text prompt. Cory Doctorow has been playing around with a closed-beta implementation of Sudowrite, which he describes as a "GPT3-based text generator for fiction writers. You give it characters, plot summaries, dialogue, or twist endings," and Sudowrite generates one of more paragraphs… READ THE REST
This portable Apple Watch wireless charger makes sure you have power on the go
Ask most Apple Watch users about their biggest beef with the most popular wearable in tech today and many will likely answer with the same beef had by many users of wirelessly charged devices. It just isn't so simple making sure your wireless charger is lined up properly with your device to get a steady,… READ THE REST
For under $40, you can learn all about Python, machine learning and artificial intelligence
This week in thinking machines news, a Harvard professor and his students have now raised $14 million to create artificial intelligence so smart that even hackers can't crack it. Meanwhile, reports from the White House suggest the federal government is close to issuing their directives on how agencies should regulate AI going forward. And if… READ THE REST
This laptop cooling pad can save your computer and your legs
Back when you used to split time between home and the office, it really wasn't usually a big deal. But now that you spend hour after hour tapping away at that one laptop all day and all night long, you should probably start paying attention to just how freakin' hot that thing is getting. In… READ THE REST