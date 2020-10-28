Donald Trump got over Covid. But he'll always be sick. In this montage of Trump's sickest moments on tape, Meidas Touch shows why his creepy fans love him so much. If these are the kinds of things Trump says when he knows he's on camera, imagine what the says when the cameras aren't rolling.
Sicko Trump
- on brand republicans
