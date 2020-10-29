In this clip, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. claims coronavirus death numbers in the United States are down to "almost nothing." But 228,636 coronavirus deaths and counting in America isn't "almost nothing." More than one thousand people in the nation died TODAY of coronavirus. TODAY alone.
Don Jr. lies that U.S. coronavirus death numbers are down to "almost nothing." FACT: 228,636 deaths and counting
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- don jr
- gaslighting
More than 60 people shared their accounts of Warren Ellis. Their next steps are worth your time.
I've long been a fan of Warren Ellis's writing in comics, prose, essays, and on the internet in general; in particular, his work has taught me a lot about the values and strengths of subcultures, and the ugly behaviors of powerful men. Unfortunately, as we learned earlier this week, it turned out that Ellis was… READ THE REST
danah boyd explains the connection between the epistemological crisis and the rise of far-right conspiratorial thinking
Back in 2017, I started writing about the "epistemological crisis" ("we're not living through a crisis about what is true, we're living through a crisis about how we know whether something is true. We're not disagreeing about facts, we're disagreeing about epistemology"); danah boyd picked up on that theme later that year, making the connection… READ THE REST
Oxford Dictionaries' crowns 'toxic' as its 2018 word of the year
Collins Dictionary named "single-use" as their 2018 word of the year and now Oxford Dictionaries' has dubbed "toxic" as theirs. They report that the word was looked up 45% more times on their site over the last year, having "been used in an array of contexts, both in its literal and more metaphorical senses." Drawn… READ THE REST
This advanced data analytics trading can set you up for a great new career in 2021
If you want to understand the job market, there's no source more reliable than LinkedIn. So when data science and data analysis roles dominate the LinkedIn list of the fastest-growing jobs in the world, it's probably worth some consideration for job seekers. Knowing the tools and processes that fuel the adoption of data analysis in… READ THE REST
TourBox lets you ditch the keyboard and mouse for ultra-heightened control of your digital projects.
Keyboards and mice are fine for surfing the web. They're fine for working in spreadsheets, assembling a text document or for sorting through emails. But when users need precision control, the old keyboard and mouse often don't quite cut it anymore. For gamers, they turn to souped-up joysticks with a host of extra buttons and… READ THE REST
There's a new school of car insurance companies, and Clearcover leads the pack
"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door." That century-old quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson (sort of) is just as true today. If you build a better product, offer a better service or create a better infrastructure for customers, then with a bit of time and attention, the world… READ THE REST