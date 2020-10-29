Directed by Julien Temple, Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan is expected to play in select theatres in Ireland and the UK beginning November 20, 2020, and will be available on DVD and VOD starting December 7.
Watch the first trailer for "Crock of Gold," the new Shane MacGowan biopic produced by Johnny Depp
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- biopics
- crock of gold
- documentaries
- documentary
- johnny dep
- Shane MacGowan
- The Pogues
Trailer for new docuseries about the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger disintegrated just 73 seconds after liftoff. The seven person crew included high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, the first civilian to fly into space. I'll never forget that day nor will anyone who tuned in and watched the tragedy happen in the blink of an eye. Challenger: The… READ THE REST
A 30 year quest to contact aliens is actually a love story.
A Michigan man transforms his grandparents' unassuming rural home into a module-stuffed control center dedicated to contacting alien life forms in the Netflix original, John Was Trying To Contact Aliens. Weighing in at under twenty minutes long, this short documentary nevertheless provides us with a powerful story of a life spent yearning for connection. Beginning… READ THE REST
Why Suzi Quatro is one of the coolest American rock stars you probably don't know much about
Speak the names of 1970s & early-'80s women rock icons such as Patty Smith, Debbie Harry, or Joan Jett, and you'll undoubtedly receive a nod of recognition. Say Suzi Quatro, and for the few who know the name, most will point to Happy Days, the American Graffiti-inspired hit '70s sit-com that featured Quatro in the… READ THE REST
There's a new school of car insurance companies, and Clearcover leads the pack
"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door." That century-old quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson (sort of) is just as true today. If you build a better product, offer a better service or create a better infrastructure for customers, then with a bit of time and attention, the world… READ THE REST
These wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound in a tiny package
"The smaller the headphone, the more meticulously built it has to be. The Freedom+ is pure precision." – CES 2020 Innovation Awards Earbuds come and go. But when your earbuds attract awards from the hyper-vigilant gatekeepers of CES, you've clearly gone above and beyond the norm. That's how those industry mainstays are judging the Freedom+… READ THE REST
Understand the fundamentals of FinTech and Blockchain with these online classes
With every industry looking at how machine learning and artificial intelligence could soon be impacting their business, it's really no surprise to find that the robots have rolled their way on to Wall Street as well. In fact, it's hard to argue that robots haven't been running Wall Street for decades. Jokes aside, the influx… READ THE REST