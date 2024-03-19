Stormy Daniels says Trump compared her to daughter Ivanka

In a new documentary, adult film star Stormy Daniels shares disturbing details about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, including how the future president compared her to his daughter Ivanka just before cornering her.

"He told me I reminded him of his daughter," Daniels says in the film, according to an interview with director Sarah Gibson on CNN. "I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde and I'm sure she has had people assume that she is an idiot. But I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way couldn't identify with me."

Gibson, who spent five years working on the documentary, says Daniels is eager to testify in the upcoming New York criminal trial against the former president over the $130,000 hush money payment she received. A judge recently ruled that Daniels can take the stand in the case.

In the film, Daniels reveals she accepted the money in 2016 because she feared for her life and wanted a "paper trail" linking her to Trump so "he could not have me killed." Since the indictment, she says sge has faced a tenfold increase in violent threats from online trolls.

Despite brutal attacks from Trump, who denies the affair, Daniels remains motivated to speak out, says Gibson. "She's a person who will not hesitate to speak up and say the truth even when it's really uncomfortable and really detrimental to her… She really thinks about the greater good and really just wants to make sure that the truth gets out there in this trial."

See also: Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump for defamation