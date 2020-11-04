Denver voters repeal pit bull ban

Pit Bulls have been banned in Denver for over 30 years, but yesterday voters overwhelmingly decided the breed was welcome once again in the Mile High City.

From Channel 7 Denver:

The law banning pit bulls was put in place in 1989 after 20 people had been attacked by pit bulls in the previous five years. One was a 3-year old who died from the attack in 1986. Hancock argued in his letter to council that less than 20% of all pets in Denver are currently licensed, which "raises significant questions about the effectiveness of this proposed new system."

Proponents said breed-specific bans do not work and enforcing the ban has cost the City of Denver more than $5.8 million.