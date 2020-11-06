This video shows a Pornhub banner appearing on CNN's election map until mapmaster John King angrily swipes it away. A lot of people thought someone in CNN's control room was watching porn, but it was just a joke that was exposed after the video went viral.
Aw shucks — the Pornhub banner that appeared on CNN's election map was fake
- shallowfakes
