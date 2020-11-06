New book of synthesizer hand-drawn history

Oli Freke, the synthesizer and dance music aficionado behind the excellent hand-drawn Synth Evolution posters, has a new 'zine-like book out soon, Synthesizer Evolution: From Analogue To Digital (And Back). I really dig Freke's meticulous, yet still rough, sketches of each specimen. From the description:
Synthesizer Evolution: From Analogue to Digital (and Back) celebrates the impact of synths on music and culture by providing a comprehensive and meticulously researched directory of every major synthesizer, drum machine and sampler made between 1963 and 1995. Each featured instrument is illustrated by hand and shown alongside its vital statistics and some fascinatingly quirky facts.