Election reaction on the right comes in such gloriously unbridled cadence that the Gregory Brothers made a song out of it. This mashup features all those you would expect: Paula White-Cain, Kenneth Copeland, Rudy, Tucker Carlson, Michelle Bachmann, and other outspoken characters. [via schmoyoho]
Right-wing outrage songified
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Election 2020
- political freakout
- The Gregory Brothers
President-Elect Joe Biden recites "The Cure at Troy" by Seamus Heaney
"Hope and history rhyme" has been a recurring motif throughout the Presidential campaign of former Vice President, now Presidential-Elect Joe Biden. The words come from The Cure At Troy, a famous translation of Sophocles' Philoctetes by Irish poet Seamus Heaney. History says, Don't hopeOn this side of the grave.But then, once in a lifetimeThe longed-for tidal… READ THE REST
Fox News cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany mid-lie about Trump election fraud
"Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear," says host Neil Cavuto. "She's charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this." Who knew it was that easy to cut… READ THE REST
Total Landscaping: A Masque
The Atlantic's James Parker wins the Sunday coverage of Election 2020 and the sad and silly Trumpian aftermath with a poem: "Total Landscaping: A Masque." America is loose as a goose It avoided becoming Belarus. But that sulking Caesar, POTUS—where's he gone? Is he watching Fox News with a big frown on? We'll seize the… READ THE REST
Get Apple AirPods Pro and all the accessories now at Black Friday prices
For hot items, you can already feel the engines revving for Black Friday. Sure, this year, we will probably see a decided lack of retail warriors on the ground charging through Target and Walmart, but don't fool yourself. The online sprees will be just as hot, if not hotter, than ever. Thankfully, there are ways… READ THE REST
The Alpcour Bike Stand turns your road bike into an awesome indoor bike
As the winter months settle in, a lot of our favorite outdoor activities will inevitably end up in deep-freeze until next spring's thaw. Unfortunately, one of those is cycling. But while rain, snow, chilly temperatures, and wet, hazardous conditions might keep your bike off the streets and trails until next year, that doesn't mean it… READ THE REST
This SwiftUI training course explains how to create an app for all of your Apple devices
App development isn't easy. Even if you've got a great idea for an app, building it and getting it into the hands of users is another story entirely. For example, if you decide to build an app for the iPhone, does that mean it automatically works in other Apple devices, like on an iPad? Or… READ THE REST