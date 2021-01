With his Twitter account in the midst of a twelve hour suspension, Donald Trump released a statement via Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.





…fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

The statement came after Congress certified the victory of Joe Biden as America's 46th President at 3:40 AM Thursday morning.