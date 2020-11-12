Skating on thin ice with a chainsaw

Thin ice has interesting acoustic and physical properties, as demonstrated by this stone-skipping, vodka-swilling, shirt-removing, chainsaw-wielding gentleman.
YOGOMAN also made a pretty cool ice skateboard:
Image: YouTube / YOGOMAN
