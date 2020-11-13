See the COVID-10 risk level for a Thanksgiving gathering in your US county

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool that "shows the risk level of attending an event, given the event size and location. The risk level is the estimated chance (0-100%) that at least 1 COVID-19 positive individual will be present at an event in a county, given the size of the event." Understand your risk by clicking around below. And if you insist on gathering, please gather outside. Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands. Save room for dessert.

Thanksgiving with 10 people:

Thanksgiving with 20 people:

