One of the most important factors in determining how an organism exists is its size. For instance, a bacterium works great at microscopic size, but a whale-sized bacterium would quickly die because the ratio of surface area to volume would not work for the oxygen diffusion necessary for maintaining life..

Fun fact: the surface area of typical human skin is about two square meters, but the surface area of human lungs is about 70 square meters.

Image: YouTube / Kurzgesagt