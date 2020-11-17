Ponzi scheme suspect flees FBI on underwater scooter

In something out of a James Bond movie, the FBI were pursuing a Northern California man allegedly behind a $35 million Ponzi scheme when he took off in his car. A chase ensued with the suspect, Matthew Piercey, 44, eventually abandoning his car and diving into Shasta Lake, propelling himself along using an underwater scooter. (The device is basically a fan you hold onto that pulls you through the water.) From KRCR:

He didn't make it that far and was arrested when he came out of the water 25 minutes later, authorities say.

Piercey is charged with wire fraud, money laundering and witness tampering.