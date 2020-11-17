Ponzi scheme suspect flees FBI on underwater scooter

In something out of a James Bond movie, the FBI were pursuing a Northern California man allegedly behind a $35 million Ponzi scheme when he took off in his car. A chase ensued with the suspect, Matthew Piercey, 44, eventually abandoning his car and diving into Shasta Lake, propelling himself along using an underwater scooter. (The device is basically a fan you hold onto that pulls you through the water.) From KRCR:
He didn't make it that far and was arrested when he came out of the water 25 minutes later, authorities say.
Piercey is charged with wire fraud, money laundering and witness tampering.
(via Fark)